Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Government is running and will continue to run (sarkar chal rahi hai aur chalegi), Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said on Wednesday.
His comments came in response to a question whether the MP government will last for five years.
Asked if floor test will happen, he said: "Floor test will happen 100 per cent."
Earlier today, Scindia joined the BJP in New Delhi after quitting Congress a day earlier. (ANI)
MP Govt running, will continue to do so: Digvijaya
ANI | Updated: Mar 11, 2020 23:54 IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Government is running and will continue to run (sarkar chal rahi hai aur chalegi), Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said on Wednesday.