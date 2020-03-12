MP Govt running, will continue to do so: Digvijaya

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Government is running and will continue to run (sarkar chal rahi hai aur chalegi), Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said on Wednesday.

His comments came in response to a question whether the MP government will last for five years.

Asked if floor test will happen, he said: "Floor test will happen 100 per cent."

Earlier today, Scindia joined the BJP in New Delhi after quitting Congress a day earlier. (ANI)

