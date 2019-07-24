MP govt won't last 24 hours once we get orders from party's top leadership: BJP MLA Gopal Bhargava

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh will not last for 24 hours "if we get orders from our top leadership", said Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Gopal Bhargava said on Wednesday in the state Assembly.

"Hamare oopar wale number ek ya number do ka aadesh hua to 24 ghante bhi aapki sarkar nahi chalegi (If we get orders from number one or number two from above, your government won't last for 24 hours.)", he said.

Earlier, BJP MLA from Rehli had claimed that the situation of Madhya Pradesh's government was much worse than Karnataka, referring to the fall of the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka on Tuesday.

"It was a coalition based not on any ideological compatibility or principles but on greed. I believe the situation in Madhya Pradesh is much worse than that of Karnataka," said Bhargava.

In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has 121 seats out of a total 230 with support from Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party and four independent candidates. The halfway mark is 115. (ANI)

