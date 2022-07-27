MP Janpad Panchayat polls: BJP wins 121 out of 170 seats

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has registered a 'spectacular' victory in the state Janpad Panchayat Elections.

The politically significant process for electing presidents and vice-presidents of Janpad and Zila Panchayats was held on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Today in the Janpad Panchayat elections, BJP registered a spectacular victory. Elections were in 170 Janpad Panchayats and BJP got its president on 121 of them."



"Congress didn't get even one Janpad seat in several districts. It's historic, unprecedented & spectacular success," he added.

The election holds significance for the political parties in view of state Assembly elections to be held next year.

Speaking on Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Madhya Pradesh CM said, "I thank the public, people in rural areas. I also congratulate all presidents, and vice presidents. I assure the public that under the leadership of PM Modi an Atmanirbhar Bharat is being built. For a self-reliant India, Atmanirbhar villages, Amanirbhar development blocks are our goal." (ANI)

