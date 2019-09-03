MP Law minister PC Sharma terms Singhar's letter against Digvijaya Singh a 'publicity stunt'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Law Minister PC Sharma on Tuesday called the letter written by state Forest Minister Umang Singhar against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh a "publicity stunt".

Sharma's reaction came after Singhar writes to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi accusing Digvijaya Singh of trying to destabilise Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "He (Umang Singhar) has done all this to gain publicity in the media. As he was losing popularity in politics. He thought let's blame some big minister and gain some publicity."

Praising Kamal Nath for his governance in Madhya Pradesh, he said asserted that all the cabinet ministers in the state are in support of the Chief Minister.

Sharma also said that Singhar should have approached Kamal Nath first instead of directly approaching to the Congress chief.

"If he wanted to write some letter he should have written it to the chief minister first. If he would not have been able to solve it then, he could have written to it to somebody else. But now what has happened is not at all right," he said.

In the letter, Singhar alleged that Digvijaya Singh was trying to destabilise the Kamal Nath government and establishing himself as a "power centre".

"I am writing to you with a lot of pain to inform you that senior party leader and MP (Singh) is trying to destabilise the Kamal Nath government and trying to establish himself as a power centre," he wrote.

The minister further said, "He is continuously writing letters to Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his Cabinet colleagues and making it viral on social media. These letters often become an issue for the Opposition which tries to unsuccessfully take on the government."

He also alleged that Singh, a former chief minister, was interfering in the government functioning and was trying to run the government behind curtains.

Singhar further said that former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Opposition leader Gopal Bhargava have also been saying that the government was being run by Digvijaya Singh.

"An unprecedented constitutional crisis has arisen in the state. Kamal Nath was sworn in as Chief Minister but someone else is running the government from behind," BJP leader Chouhan had said. (ANI)

