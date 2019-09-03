Madhya Pradesh Law Minister PC Sharma spoke to ANI on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Madhya Pradesh Law Minister PC Sharma spoke to ANI on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

MP Law minister PC Sharma terms Singhar's letter against Digvijaya Singh a 'publicity stunt'

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:11 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Law Minister PC Sharma on Tuesday called the letter written by state Forest Minister Umang Singhar against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh a "publicity stunt".
Sharma's reaction came after Singhar writes to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi accusing Digvijaya Singh of trying to destabilise Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh.
Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "He (Umang Singhar) has done all this to gain publicity in the media. As he was losing popularity in politics. He thought let's blame some big minister and gain some publicity."
Praising Kamal Nath for his governance in Madhya Pradesh, he said asserted that all the cabinet ministers in the state are in support of the Chief Minister.
Sharma also said that Singhar should have approached Kamal Nath first instead of directly approaching to the Congress chief.
"If he wanted to write some letter he should have written it to the chief minister first. If he would not have been able to solve it then, he could have written to it to somebody else. But now what has happened is not at all right," he said.
In the letter, Singhar alleged that Digvijaya Singh was trying to destabilise the Kamal Nath government and establishing himself as a "power centre".
"I am writing to you with a lot of pain to inform you that senior party leader and MP (Singh) is trying to destabilise the Kamal Nath government and trying to establish himself as a power centre," he wrote.
The minister further said, "He is continuously writing letters to Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his Cabinet colleagues and making it viral on social media. These letters often become an issue for the Opposition which tries to unsuccessfully take on the government."
He also alleged that Singh, a former chief minister, was interfering in the government functioning and was trying to run the government behind curtains.
Singhar further said that former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Opposition leader Gopal Bhargava have also been saying that the government was being run by Digvijaya Singh.
"An unprecedented constitutional crisis has arisen in the state. Kamal Nath was sworn in as Chief Minister but someone else is running the government from behind," BJP leader Chouhan had said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:39 IST

Rebel AAP MLA Alka Lamba meets Sonia Gandhi ahead of Delhi assembly polls

New Delhi [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Rebel AAP Alka Lamba on Tuesday met Congress interim president and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her official residence in the national capital ahead of Delhi elections which are slated to be held in early 2020.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:38 IST

New Zealand opposition leader meets JP Nadda, discusses bilateral ties

New Delhi [India], Sep 3 (ANI): New Zealand's Leader of Opposition, Simon Bridges, on Tuesday met BJP's National Working President, JP Nadda, at the party office here and held a discussion on intensifying bilateral relations between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:31 IST

Uttarakhand HC grants bail to Social Welfare Department official...

Nainital (Uttrakhand) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday granted bail to joint director of tribal welfare Anurag Shankhdhar, who was arrested two months ago over his alleged involvement in the Social Welfare Department scholarship scam case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:26 IST

Rajasthan: Brave heart Army Jawan Hemraj Jat cremated with full...

Kishangarh (Rajasthan) [India] Sept 3 (ANI): Last rites of Army jawan Hemraj Jat who lost his life following unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district were performed with full state honour here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:24 IST

Great day for US-India defence ties: US Navy official on Apache...

Pathankot (Punjab) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): A senior US Navy official termed the induction of American-made Apache choppers into the Indian Air Force as a great day for defence ties of the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:13 IST

Ahead of Bihar polls, JDU, RJD lock horns in poster war

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal - two prominent parties in Bihar politics - got involved in a new poster war on Tuesday ahead of the Assembly elections in the state slated for next year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:11 IST

Will give more teeth to the force: IAF officers hail induction...

Pathankot (Punjab) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Indian Air Force officials on Tuesday expressed happiness over the induction of Apache choppers into the force, saying that it will boost their operational capability.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:09 IST

Chhattisgarh: BJP candidate Ojasvi Mandavi files nomination for...

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Ojasvi Mandavi, the wife of BJP leader Bheema Mandavi who lost his life in a Naxal attack, has filed the first part of her nomination as a BJP candidate for the upcoming by-election in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:07 IST

Mothers, babies sleep on floor at Safdarjung Hospital;...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3, (ANI): From doubling and tripling of patients on a single bed at the maternity ward of one of the centre's biggest medical facility - Safdurjung Hospital - authorities seem to have turned a blind eye as mothers are seen lying on the floor with their newborns.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:51 IST

J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik calls on President Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:47 IST

BJP, Oppn parties back Jaishankar's statement on Pakistan PM's...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The BJP on Tuesday seconded External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's take on Pakistan call for dialogue and said that there is no scope of initiating talks with Pakistan until it stops sponsoring terrorism.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:26 IST

West Bengal: Police seizes 23 kg marijuana, 2 held

New Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): As much as 23 kgs of Marijuana were seized and two drug peddlers were nabbed by New Jalpaiguri Police here on Monday.

Read More
iocl