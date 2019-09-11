MP minister manages traffic after he got stuck in jam

Indore (Madhya Pradesh [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister, Jitu Patwari on Tuesday helped in clearing the traffic here after he got stuck in a traffic jam.

Patwari was also accompanied by a few others who helped to clear the traffic at the intersection point where the traffic light was not working.

After some time, he was able to manage the traffic and vehicles also moved. (ANI)

