MP Minister says "this is not Mahatma's but Mussolini's Congress taken over by fascism"

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday slammed the Congress, following the arrest of Raja Pateria for his "kill Modi" remark, and alleged that fascism has taken over Mahatma Gandhi's "non violent" culture within the grand old party which he termed has now become "Italian Congress".

"Congress is in despair, their president Maillarjun Kharge compares PM Modi to Ravan, Sonia Gandhi calls him 'maut ka saudagar'. Swara Bhaskar, Kanhaiya Kumar, Sushant Singh join Bharat Jodo Yatra. This Congress is not Mahatma Gandhi's Congress, it is an Italian Congress where Mussolini culture is becoming more assertive and fascism is taking over," Mishra said.

The state home minister also informed that Pateria was arrested from Hatta in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Tuesday around 6 am. "At present, Pateria is in Powai, Panna," Mishra told ANI.

"Two more sections 115 and 117 of the IPC have been increased along with sections 451, 504, 505 (1)(b), 505 (1)(C), 506, 153-B (1)(C) of the IPC (in Pateria's FIR). He will be presented in Powai court. These are non-bailable sections but it is up to the Court."

"Pateria does this habitually. There are sections under the category of life imprisonment, capital punishment - section 115 & 117 - for such acts, causing provocation among people. Those sections are invoked," Mishra added.



The Madhya Pradesh minister said, "I have also seen the video of Pateria in which he said that he meant "defeat" when he used 'Hatya' (murder) during his remarks on Sunday. He should tell me in which dictionary the meaning of 'Hatya' is defeat. Does any Hindi dictionary contain this meaning?"

It was Mishra, who on Monday ordered filing of the FIR against the former Congress minister.

Pateria made the controversial remarks at a meeting of Mandalam Sector presidents organised by the District Congress Committee at Powai Rest House, Panna on Sunday.

He was heard saying, "PM Modi will end elections, he will divide people on the basis of religion, caste, and language. "The future life of Dalits and tribals is in danger. If the Constitution is to be saved then be ready to kill Modi. Murder in a sense defeating Modi."

Pateria later released a clarification video and said, "I am a follower of Gandhi ji and Gandhi's followers cannot talk about murder. The video has been misinterpreted."

"I meant to say that it is necessary to defeat him to save this country's Constitution, to protect minorities, Dalits, and tribal and to remove unemployment. My intention has been misrepresented," Pateria added. (ANI)

