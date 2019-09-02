MP minister writes to Sonia, accuses Digvijaya Singh of trying to destabilise Kamal Nath govt

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): State Forest Minister Umang Singhar has written to top Congress leadership accusing senior party leader Digvijaya Singh of trying to destabilise Chief Minister Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh.

In a letter written to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Singhar alleged the Singh was trying to destabilise the Kamal Nath government and establishing himself as a "power centre".

"I am writing to you with a lot of pain to inform you that senior party leader and MP (Singh) is trying to destabilise the Kamal Nath government and trying to establish himself as a power centre," he wrote.

The minister further said: "He is continuously writing letters to Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his Cabinet colleagues and making it viral on social media. These letters often become an issue for the Opposition which tries to unsuccessfully take on the government."

He alleged that Singh, a former chief minister, was interfering in the government functioning and was trying to run the government behind curtains.

Singhar said that former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Opposition leader Gopal Bhargava have also been saying that the government was being run by Digvijaya Singh.

"An unprecedented constitutional crisis has arisen in the state. Kamal Nath was sworn in as Chief Minister but someone else is running the government from behind," BJP leader Chouhan had said. (ANI)

