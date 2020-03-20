MP political crisis: PC Sharma tears into BJP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Law Minister PC Sharma on Friday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly not allowing Pohri MLA Suresh Dhakad to move out from the hotel in Bengaluru after his daughter committed suicide.

He also exuded confidence that the Kamal Nath government would be successful in passing the floor test today.

"Since the time, Kamal Nath government has come to power, BJP is trying hard to break the government. The party has gone to an extent that the daughter of an MLA Suresh Dhakad has committed suicide, but still, he was not allowed to move out of the hotel. BJP is just power-hungry," he said while speaking to ANI in Bhopal.

He further said, "This was not horse-trading. This was elephant trading. The BJP is ready to destroy democracy to stay in power. The Supreme Court has given us less than 24 hours for floor test but we will prove our majority."

Supreme Court had on Thursday ordered a floor test to be held in the state Assembly on Friday. A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said the floor test would be held by show of hands in accordance with the law and it should be completed by 5 pm on Friday.

The top court was hearing the petition filed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other BJP leaders seeking floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly claiming that the Congress government in the state has lost the majority.

This came after 22 Congress MLAs tendered their resignation after Jyotiraditya Scindia, a prominent face of the Congress, resigned and joined the BJP. (ANI)

