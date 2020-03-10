MP political crisis: Two Congress leaders left for Bengaluru to pacify rebel MLAs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): Congress leaders Sajjan Singh Verma and Govind Singh left for Bengaluru on Monday to convince some of the rebel MLAs to return to the party.

The move to save the teetering government comes after the resignation of Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 MLAs.

Scindia, who served the Congress for 18 years, has resigned from the party, stating that "it is time to move on."

Scindia's resignation came after Congress MLAs, considered loyal to him, indicated on Monday that they may pull out from Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government.

Earlier, several Congress leaders including Digvijaya Singh accused the BJP of horse-trading and conspiring to bring down the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

The grand old party has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed the government in the state in 2018. (ANI)

