MP: Scindia writes to Kamal Nath for revival of Kailaras sugar mill

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Kamal Nath, urging him to restart a sugar mill in Muraina district.

In the letter, Scindia asked the Chief Minister to fulfil the Congress party's election promise of reviving the defunct sugar mill in Kailaras town in the district.

"People of Muraina blessed us by electing us on all six seats in the district in the Assembly polls. Now, it is our duty that we take necessary steps for reviving the mill," he wrote. (ANI)

