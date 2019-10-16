Osmanabad (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP from Osmanabad, Omraje Nimbalkar faced a knife attack here on Wednesday.
He was addressing an election rally for the local Shiv Sena candidate Kailash Patil when a youth suddenly came out from the crowd and attacked him
The matter is being investigated.
More details are awaited.
Single-phased polls in Maharashtra are scheduled to be held on October 21 and results will be declared on October 24. (ANI)
MP: Shiv Sena MP Omraje Nimbalkar attacked at election rally in Osmanabad
ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 15:48 IST
