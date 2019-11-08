Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Photo/Wikimedia
Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Photo/Wikimedia

MP: Winter session of Legislative Assembly convened from December 17-23

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 13:48 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): The winter session of the 15th Legislative Assembly of Madhya Pradesh has been convened from December 17 to December 23.
The winter session will have five meetings in which subjects pertaining to administrative law and finance will be discussed, the Principal Secretary of Vidhan Sabha Awadhesh Pratap Singh informed.
Under rule 287, the Legislative Assembly Secretariat will receive information pertaining to calling attention motion and adjournment motion from December 11 onwards.
It is noteworthy that this will be the fourth session of the 15th Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

