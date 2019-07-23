MPs from BJP, BJD, YSRCP give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MPs from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Tuesday gave Zero Hour notices in the Upper House of Parliament over various issues.

BJD MP Prasanna Acharya gave the notice in Rajya Sabha over the demand for reservation of seats for students from Odisha in National Law University.

BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav moved the notice over the need to increase the limit of creamy layer for OBCs, while another BJP MP, Ashok Bajpai, gave notice over the need for adequate police force to maintain law and order in the country.

YSRCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy, on the other hand, moved the notice in the Rajya Sabha over the forest rights of STs and other traditional forest dwellers.

The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten days advance notice.

The first session of Rajya Sabha after the formation of the new government in May, commenced on June 20 and will culminate on July 26. (ANI)

