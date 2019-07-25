MPs from BJP, NCP give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MPs from the BJP and the NCP on Thursday gave Zero Hour notices in the Upper House of Parliament over various issues.

Bharatiya Janata Party MPs, Saroj Pandey and Ajay Pratap Singh gave notices in Rajya Sabha over 'simultaneous elections' and 'problems due to increasing population in the country', respectively.

NCP lawmaker Vandana Chavan moved the notice over "discrepancies in entry age in Schools in standard 1 across the country".

The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten days advance notice.

The first session of Rajya Sabha after the formation of the new government in May commenced on June 20 and will culminate on July 26. (ANI)