MPs from other states not taking interest in Delhi's pollution crisis: Hema Malini

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): BJP lawmaker Hema Malini on Wednesday said that the MPs from other states are hardly taking any interest in the issue of rising pollution in New Delhi as the matter does not concern them.

"Pollution is the worst thing happening in Delhi and we have to rectify it. There are various reasons given to me regarding the rising pollution level of the city," Malini told media persons here.

Being asked about the issue of attendance of MPs in the Parliament during debates on pollution in Delhi, she said, "The reason is that those who are connected to Delhi are participating and those belonging to other states are not taking much interest as there is no such problem in their respective states. We cannot leave it like that. Everyone should be serious about rectifying things."

On Tuesday, BJP lawmakers from Delhi - Ramesh Bidhuri and Hans Raj Hans - did not attend the debate in Lok Sabha over air pollution, while Union Minister and MP from the capital's Chandni Chowk, Harsh Vardhan, was speaking in the Rajya Sabha on the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019.

The air quality in the national capital had reached severe and hazardous levels before a slight improvement due to wind conditions.

During the debate, BJP lawmaker Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma had slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that all that he has given to Delhi for free is pollution.

A meeting of Parliamentary panel on urban development will be held today over the issue of the environment.

The panel will meet at 3 pm in Parliament House Annexe Extension building. Jagdambika Pal, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Urban Development will head the meeting.

A total of 21 members from the lower house are expected to take part in the meeting. This list also includes the name of Gautam Gambhir, Hema Malini, SP Singh and Sanjay Kumar,

(ANI)

