Representative Image
Representative Image

MPs from Shiv Sena, Congress, PDP give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:55 IST

New Delhi [India], July 24(ANI) : Rajya Sabha MPs from the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday gave Zero Hour notices in the Upper House of the Parliament over various issues.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has given the notice in Rajya Sabha over "delay in the production of Vande Bharat Express".
PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway gave Zero Hour notice in the Upper House over "problems of Jammu and Kashmir migrants" while Congres MP Ripun Bora gave the notice over the revival of Jagiroad and Panchgram Paper Mill under Hindustan paper corporation.
The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten days advance notice.
The first session of Rajya Sabha after the formation of the new government in May commenced on June 20 and will culminate on July 26. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 11:27 IST

All-Odisha Kinner Mahasangh performs play to spread awareness on...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 24 (ANI): All Odisha Kinner Mahasangh on Tuesday performed a play to spread awareness about the government schemes pregnant women can avail.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 11:21 IST

Sonia Gandhi holds meeting with Cong Lok Sabha MPs

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The meeting of all Congress Lok Sabha lawmakers with Congress Parliamentary Party Chief Sonia Gandhi is underway at the party office in the Parliament.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 10:58 IST

13 injured after bus collides with lorry in Vizag

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): As many as 13 people were injured after an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus hit a lorry in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 10:56 IST

Soon, a Chhattisgarh cafe will provide food in exchange for...

Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 24 (ANI): Ambikapur Municipal Corporation (AMC) is all set to make the city plastic-free with a unique initiative.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 10:43 IST

Bihar youth loses NCC certificate in floods, seeks government's help

Madhubani (Bihar) [India], July 24 (ANI): A youth in Naruar village here lost his National Cadet Corps (NCC) certificate in the floods, and has now turned to the government for help.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 10:41 IST

Rajastan: 2 injured as roadways bus rams into bike

Sirohi (Rajasthan) [India], July 24 (ANI): Two tourists were injured after a state roadways bus rammed into the bike they were travelling in on Tuesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 10:07 IST

IMD forecasts heavy rains in Kerala; issues yellow alert for...

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rainfall in Kerala on Wednesday and issued a yellow alert for Kannur and Kasaragod regions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 10:06 IST

K'taka: Red alert in Udupi and Kodagu districts; schools,...

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Heavy rains lashed across Karnataka district for the third consecutive day on Wednesday affecting normal life.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:51 IST

Student of Bangladeshi origin ends life in Shimla

Shimla (Himachal) [India], July 24 (ANI): A 19-year-old student of Bangladeshi origin studying in a private university here allegedly committed suicide at his rented accommodation on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:46 IST

Raman Singh admitted to hospital in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 24 (ANI): Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh was admitted to a hospital in Gurugram on Tuesday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:44 IST

Heavy rains lash Mumbai, waterlogging causes traffic snarls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Overnight rainfall in Mumbai inundated several areas across the city including Sion, Matunga, Mahim, Andheri, Malad and Dahisar causing huge traffic snarls at major junctions on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:24 IST

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in UP, Assam and Meghalaya

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that states such as Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl