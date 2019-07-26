MPs from SP, TMC give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): MPs from the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday gave Zero Hour notices in the Rajya Sabha over several issues.

SP MP Jaya Bachchan has given notice over 'plight of the entertainment industry in India' while another SP MP Ravi Prakash Verma gave the notice over 'need for legislation to prevent mob violence.'

TMC MP Dola Sen has submitted Zero Hour notice in the Upper House over 'demand to review the decision to privatise Indian ordnance factories.'

The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten days advance notice.

On Thursday, the current session of Parliament was extended by two weeks upto August seven to enable passage of pending government legislations. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi placed a proposal regarding this before the House and Speaker Om Birla then announced that the session has been extended upto August 7.

Under the original schedule, the session was to adjourn on July 25. (ANI)

