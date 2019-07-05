MPs from TMC, YSRCP, BJP, SP give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MPs from Trinamool Congress (TMC), YSR Congress Party, BJP and Samajwadi Party (SP) on Thursday gave Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over different issues.

TMC MP Shanta Chhetri has given notice over shifting of Gorkha Recruitment depot and Gorkha Record office from Darjeeling while YSRCP MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy demanded that a central team be sent to Andhra Pradesh in the light of severe drought there.

BJP MP Mahesh Poddar has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over ban on hand-pulled rickshaw in Kolkata while Samajwadi Party MP Surendra Singh Nagar submitted a notice over "deteriorating condition of farmers in the country".

Trinamool MP Manish Gupta also moved a Zero Hour notice in the Upper House of the Parliament over "delay by Centre to rename West Bengal as Bangla, after State assembly has passed the same“.

The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten days advance notice.

The first session of Rajya Sabha which commenced on June 20 will culminate on July 26. (ANI)