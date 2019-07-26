MPs strongly object to Azam Khan's remarks, Prasad seeks his suspension

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 13:10 IST

Don't repeat your misadventure, you'll get bloodier nose next...

Dras (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 26 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday issued a stern warning to Pakistan, saying it will get a "bloodier nose" if it chooses to go into another war with India while advising the neighbouring country of not repeating such "misadventures".