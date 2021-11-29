MSP procurement has doubled in comparison to year 2014: Agriculture Minister Tomar

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): After the Bill to repeal the three farm laws was passed in both the Houses of the Parliament, the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) has doubled under the BJP-led government in the Centre.

He also appealed to the farmers again to end their agitation against the bills and return home.

While addressing the media, the Agriculture Minister said, "MSP procurement has been doubled in comparison to the year 2014. Earlier only paddy and wheat crop was procured on MSP. Under the leadership of PM Modi, MSP procurement was started on Dalhan (pulses), Tilhan (oilseeds), and on cotton."

The 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' was passed by the Parliament on Monday.

"On behalf of the Central Government, I want to tell the farmers of Telangana and the whole country that no changes have been made in the policies related to paddy procurement as alleged by Members of the TRS in both houses today," Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said.

"The TRS and a few Opposition parties are spreading rumours. Our government is committed to the welfare of the farmers. Our government will continue with the current paddy procurement policy," Reddy added.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that the farmers are waiting for President Ram Nath Kovind to put the stamp on the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021



"Farm laws have been a disease and it's good that they are revoked. Let the President put the stamp on the bill then we will discuss other issues like 750 farmers who died, MSP, and quashing the cases lodged against farmers," he said.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday demanded discussion over the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021.

Speaking to the media persons here, Kharge said, "We want that there should be a discussion on the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021. But with the passing of this Bill in Lok Sabha in a haste, the government just wants to prove that they are in the favour of farmers."



The Leader of Opposition further said that they demanded a discussion on several incidents that took place during agitation including the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and the electricity bill.

"We welcome the withdrawal of the three farm laws. We demanded a discussion on several incidents that took place during agitation including the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and the electricity bill. Farmers are still present at the protest site," added Kharge.

In an address to the nation on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws on the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week.

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

