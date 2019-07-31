Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday urged leaders and workers of different political parties to come together against Centre's rumoured plan to scrap Article 35A in the state.
"Is waqt afwaein ho rahi hain ki 35A ke upar hamla ho sakta hai. Usko khatam kiya ja sakta hai. Uske hawale se hum sab ko ikkatha hona chahiye, na sirf leaders balki jo political workers hain, chahe National Conference hai, Congress hai, BJP hai, PDP hai (Rumours are doing rounds that there can be an attack on Article 35A, we can fight it out. We all need to come together for this, not only leaders, but political workers, whether it is National Conference, Congress, BJP or PDP)," Mufti told media here.
"Our workers should go to people's houses and inform them that, keeping the fight over elections aside, we are ready to sacrifice our lives in order to safeguard Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir (Hamare workers ko sab ke ghar jana chahiye, aur sabko istida (inform) karna chahiye ki is waqt hum, jo election ki ladai hai usko alag rakh ke, mil ke kaam karenge aur J&K ka jo 35-A hai uski hifazat ke li ye hum jaan aur maal qurban ke liye taiyar hojaenge)," she added.
Article 35A protects the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir with respect to employment, property, and aids by the state government whereas Article 370 protects and grants special status to the sovereignty of the state giving the power to make a separate set of laws to be applied for its governance. (ANI)
Mufti calls on oppn parties to come together against Centre's bid to scrap Article 35A in J-K
ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 16:35 IST
