Mufti calls on oppn parties to come together against Centre's bid to scrap Article 35A in J-K

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:59 IST

SJM urges PM to bar DoT officials from attending Huawei conference

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), the economic wing of RSS, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to prevent officials of the Department of Telecom (DoT) from attending next month's conference sponsored by Chinese telecom company Huawei as they are "f