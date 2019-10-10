RSS leader said the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was a step towards its full integration into India and democracy to bloom.
Mufti is a frustrated, rejected politician questioning Indian democracy: RSS

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:17 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday hit out at former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for her tweet regarding democracy being questioned in the country and said that she is in despair as she has been rejected by the people.
"I don't agree with Mehbooba Mufti. Those were the people who supported Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and hindered the progress of the state," said RSS leader and Vishwa Hindu Parishad's international president Alok Kumar.
"A democratic India that always fought for liberty and equality is today being questioned ... Governments will come and go but what about the damage done to the reputation and moral fabric of this country," Mehbooba tweeted on Thursday.
Kumar said: "I am sorry that people like Mehbooba Mufti, the frustrated politicians, and the rejected ones are making such statements. They can't even face elections. They are in despair."
He said the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was a step towards its full integration into India and democracy to bloom.
"Elections are being conducted and the development works are going on at faster pace," he said referring to the Block Development Council elections that are just around the corner in the region.
On Thursday, the tourist advisory restricting the movement of tourists in Kashmir valley was lifted, which will facilitate the movement of tourists in the Kashmir region. The advisory to lift the ban was issued on August 2 this year. (ANI)

