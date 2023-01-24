"Mughal tent a symbol of slavery" BJP leader on Jaipur Literature Festival

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 23 (ANI): Amid the political row that erupted over the naming of one of the venues at Jaipur Literature Festival as the Mughal Tent, Deputy Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore has called it an act of "weakening Indian culture".

"The way a 'Mughal tent' has been installed in the program remembering the Mughal Sultanate, The installation of the 'Mughal tent' is remembering the Mughal Sultanate. The Mughal Sultanate is a symbol of slavery. The tent is like lauding the symbols which are not right. I condemn it," Rathore said.

However, Sanjoy K Roy, the organiser of the festival said it was named 16 years ago and will continue with the same.



He said that the leaders have the right to have opinions though the event has nothing to do with politics.

"It is their opinion. In Hollywood 'Mughal' word is used to look at a certain lifestyle and not to denominate any religion or people. We have nothing to do with politics. It was named 16 years ago and will continue the same," Roy said while talking to the media here on Saturday.

Earlier, BJP MLA from Chomu, Ram Lal Sharma said in a video, "The organisers of JLF are not aware that it is our duty to name elements at the festival based on Rajasthan's culture. Maharana Pratap and Mirabai are all from here, but organisers have named the domes differently. One of the domes is named Mughal Tent. By doing so, what mentality are they trying to promote? Organisers should at least have considered the historical culture of this land."

Responding to the BJP leader's remark, Roy said that Ram Lal Sharma was entitled to his opinion.

"We have the right to what we call each of our venues. Those who say 'why did you name it after Mughals' forget that 'Mughal' represents a completely different world," he added. (ANI)

