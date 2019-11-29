Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita share stage with political stalwarts at Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Business mogul and Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambai with wife Nita and son Anant attended the oath-taking ceremony of Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Thursday.

Along with other notable political leaders, the Ambani family shared the stage at the Shivaji Park where the grand ceremony was held.

Sporting a plain white shirt and a pair of black trousers, the business mogul was seen exchanging smiles and handshakes with the dignitaries present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Meanwhile, Nita wearing an elegant beige sequin Salwar Kurta also engaged in the meet and greet on stage before Uddhav took the oath. The couple was accompanied by their son Anant, who was spotted in a purple shirt with his face covered in a heavy beard.

Uddhav became the first from his family to be the CM of the state and the third Shiv Sena leader to hold the top post after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane.

Also in attendance were Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Kapil Sibbal, KTS Tulsi, MK Stalin, SK Shinde, Sanjay Raut, and Prithviraj Chavan, MNS leader and Uddhav's cousin Raj Thackeray were among several others.

On Tuesday, Thackeray was unanimously elected as the leader of the tri-party alliance -- Maha Vikas Aghadi. (ANI)

