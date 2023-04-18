Mukul Roy's missing report should be investigated: TMC leader Kunal Ghosh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 18 (ANI): After Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Mukul Roy's missing complaint was lodged by his son, party state general secretary Kunal Ghosh on Tuesday said the matter should be investigated thoroughly.

"The allegations levelled by his son Shubranshu are very important. It should be investigated. He has alleged kidnapping and spoken of financial transactions. This should be investigated," Ghosh told ANI.

A missing complaint regarding TMC MLA Mukul Roy was lodged at Kolkata's NSCBI Airport police station by his son Subhranshu Roy on Monday night.

Asked why he had filed a missing report of his father Mukul Roy, Subhranshu said, "I know he has gone to Delhi but I do not know where in Delhi he has gone. My father is not well. His phone is also switched off."

Subhranshu said Mukul Roy had brain surgery a few days ago.



He said, "I do not know anything about how he suddenly went to Delhi. When I got the news yesterday, I went to the Kolkata airport and appealed to the airport authority and the airport police station to bring Mukul Roy back. But Airport Authority and Central Industrial Security Force did not cooperate in any way showing the flight takeoff protocol."

After that, Subhranshu said no contact was made with his father Mukul Roy. "All mobiles are switched off. There may be a plot by opposition parties to malign Abhishek Banerjee," he added.

Former Union Railway Minister Mukul Roy is an MLA from the Krishnanagar North and had contested the polls on a BJP ticket. After he joined TMC, BJP had demanded the cancellation of Roy's membership from the Assembly. (ANI)







