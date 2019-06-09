Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to hospital

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 9 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences on Sunday due to high levels of blood sugar.

The SP leader is being treated by doctor Bhuvan Chandra Tiwari.

His medical reports have come out to be normal, sources said.

His brother Shivpal Singh Yadav, along with former minister Ahmad Hasan, visited him in the hospital. (ANI)

