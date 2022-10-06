Mulayam Singh Yadav's condition still critical: Medanta Hospital

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 6 (ANI): Samajwadi Party patriarch and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's condition is still critical, said the medical bulletin of Medanta Hospital on Thursday.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji's condition is critical and he is still on life saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon by a comprehensive team of specialists," said Dr Sanjeev Gupta, Medical Director, Medanta.

Mulayam Singh Yadav has been under treatment since August 22 for his regular medical checkups and examinations. On Sunday, suddenly his health deteriorated after which he was shifted to ICU at Medanta Hospital. The former UP CM is 82 years old.

Earlier on Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav visited the Medanta hospital in Gurugram to check on the health of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

"Met with family, his son Akhilesh Yadav, wishing for his quick recovery. Doctors say there is an improvement but full recovery will take time," Khattar said.

While leaving the hospital, Lalu Yadav said, "His condition is improving, praying for his better health.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also enquired about the health condition of Mulayam Singh Yadav. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief had called Mulayam Singh's son Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. The Telangana CM also told the SP chief that he would meet Mulayam Singh after Dussehra.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spoke to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav enquiring about the health of his father.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on receiving information about the deteriorating health of Samajwadi Party Patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, had a telephonic conversation with his son and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav and inquired about his health. The Chief Minister has wished for the speedy recovery of Mulayam Singh Yadav," said the Chief Minister's Office, Bihar.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Akhilesh Yadav and enquired about his father Mulayam Singh Yadav's health, said sources.



The sources further said that PM Modi said whatever possible assistance is required, he is there to help.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also spoken to Akhilesh Yadav to enquire about his father's health.

"Spoke to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav after information about the ill health of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav was received. I pray to God that he gets well soon," tweeted Singh.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also wished for a speedy recovery of the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

"The news of the ill health of Mulayam Singh Ji was received. I wish him a speedy recovery," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Born on November 22, 1939, Mulayam Singh Yadav is one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and has also served in the Union Government as the Minister of Defence.

He has been elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP.



In July this year, the Samajwadi Party patriarch's wife Sadhna Gupta passed away. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram for a lung infection.



Sadhana Gupta was Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife. His first wife, Maalti Devi passed away in 2003. Maalti Devi was the mother of Akhilesh Yadav. (ANI)

