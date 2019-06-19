The copy of FIR registered against Sikh auto driver Sarabjeet Singh on April 3.
The copy of FIR registered against Sikh auto driver Sarabjeet Singh on April 3.

Multiple cases against Sikh auto driver whom cops thrashed in North Delhi

ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2019 23:34 IST

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Multiple FIRs for physical violence and disturbing peace have already been registered against the Sikh auto driver, Sarabjeet Singh and the most recent one being two months before the incident in Mukherjee Nagar, where he and his son were allegedly thrashed by police personnel after their auto bumped into a police vehicle on June 16.
According to official details, the FIR was filed under Sections 323, 341 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Sarabjeet on a complaint by Mangal Singh, an employee in Gurdwara Bangla Sahib on April 3.
The FIR mentions that the accused (Sarabjeet) had started the fight without any provocation, which resulted in Mangal suffering from grave injuries for which he was treated at the RML Hospital here.
Prior to this, he had also been booked for incidents in 2006 in the Timarpur police station, 2011 in the Burari police station and in 2013 again in the Timarpur police station.
The emergence of these FIRs will definitely impact the investigation in the recent matter where Sarabjeet has been portrayed as the victim.
Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik on Monday had met a delegation led by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa and assured them that a case would be registered against all the police personnel involved in beating the Sikh auto driver.
"The Commissioner of Police has assured us no guilty policeman will be spared. The inquiry in the incident will be conducted by the Joint Commissioner of Police and will be entrusted to someone outside the district. We were also assured that no case has been registered against Sarabjeet and his son in the matter," Sirsa told ANI after the meeting.
The victim was also part of the delegation, which included DSGMC general secretary Harmeet Singh Kalka, senior vice president Bibi Ranjit Kaur, junior vice president Kulwant Singh Bath and other members.
Three cops have been suspended for allegedly thrashing the two men while the investigation in the matter is on.
However, the police personnel blamed the auto driver for the incident, saying that he attacked a police officer with a sword and injured another with the vehicle.
"The alleged incident was followed by an accident caused by a Gramin Sewa tempo to a police vehicle. Thereafter, a police officer was also assaulted on the head by the tempo driver with a sword," a police communique said.
It said, "Further, the tempo was driven dangerously and caused injuries to a policeman in the leg."
A protest was organised after the alleged incident in Mukherjee Nagar and GT Ring Road was blocked in the driver's support. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 10:13 IST

