Mumbai: Aditya Thackeray slams Eknath Shinde Government, calls new Rs 6000 crore tender a Big BMC scam

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday slammed the Eknath Shinde-led government for floating new tenders for a 400 km road work, claiming there was no work being done by the government on the ground.

"The new tender should be recalled," Aaditya Thackeray demanded.

Addressing a press conference, Shiv Sena Leader Aaditya Thackeray said, "This government last year floated tenders worth 5000 crores for roads but nothing happened. Now a new tender has been floated. The Rs 6000 crore tender was floated for 400 km of road work. Usually, the work begins in October and ends by June before the beginning of the monsoon. But now if tenders are given at this moment, when will the work be done".

Aaditya Thackeray also questioned, "Did they get the Non-Objection Certificate (NOC) from traffic? Various questions are there. this is a Big scam of BMC," he alleged

"This 400 km tender seems to be a farce. Till now, the process has been that anyone who wants to do the bidding, would bid 20 per cent less than the estimated price to win the tender," Thackeray added.

Thackeray claimed that this government earlier floated a tender of Rs 5000 crore, but there was no response.



"After that, the government floated a new tender and they increased the value of the tender by 20 per cent, and the new tender is Rs 6000 crore. The bidders bid 20 per cent less and now the government has increased the tender by 20 per cent. This means the bidder will get the benefit of 40 per cent. Usually, GST is included in the bidding, this time it has been added separately," Aaditya said.

Thackeray questioned that there is no general body or Mayor in BMC, but who gave the authority this power to raise the tender price?"

"Has this been done purposely to benefit the bidder, apart from this, there is no planning regarding these roads by the government?"

Slamming the Maharastra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Aaditya Thackeray said he comes from Thane and was the minister for several years and cabinet minister earlier, but why are the roads of Thane not at par? Still, there are potholes".

"When Shivsena came to power in 1996-97, the BMC budget was inadequate but in the last 25 years, the BMC budget has increased. this government is looting the city," Thackeray said.

Aaditya Thackeray also spoke about Sada Sarvankar, who is the MLA from Dadar who allegedly had fired a pistol during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival last year,

"This has now been proved in a report, but nothing has been done yet, "Thackeray said. (ANI)

