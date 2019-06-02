Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Azad Maidan unit on Saturday seized one kg opium from a 36-year old man here.
The seized drug is said to be worth Rs 10 lakh. A case has been lodged under relevant sections in this regard.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell seizes opium worth Rs 10 lakh
ANI | Updated: Jun 01, 2019 20:10 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Azad Maidan unit on Saturday seized one kg opium from a 36-year old man here.