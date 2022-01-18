Mumbai BJP delegation calls on Governor Koshyari, demands action against Nana Patole for objectionable remarks against PM Modi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): A Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation called on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday demanding strict action against Congress state president Nana Patole for allegedly making an objectionable statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The BJP delegation led by Mumbai BJP president and party MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha handed over a letter to Governor Koshyari demanding FIR against Patole. Lodha has warned that if action is not taken against Nana Patole by 11 am on Wednesday, January 19, he will go on a fast in front of the Gandhi statue at Churchgate along with BJP workers.



Patole has landed himself in a controversy after a viral news clip showed him saying that he could beat Modi and abuse him.



He, however, later issued a clarification and said that he was referring to a local goon who shares his surname with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a viral news clip, Patole can be heard speaking in Marathi to a group of villagers in Bhandara district. He said, "I have been in politics for the past 30 years. Being a politician, I never favoured anybody. I helped each and everyone who came to me. That's why I can hit Modi and abuse him."



However, it is not clear when this video was filmed.

After this video went viral on social media, several BJP leaders lashed out at the Congress party and Patole, questioning their respect and honour for the post of Prime Minister. (ANI)

