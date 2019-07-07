Mumbai: BJP MLC seen outside Sofitel Hotel, says 'busy with party's membership drive'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): Maharashtra BJP Vice President and MLC Prasad Lad, who was seen outside Sofitel hotel here where at least 10 disgruntled Karnataka MLAs are lodged, on Sunday said he was busy with the party's membership drive and had no idea of the political turmoil in the state. except what was being reported by the media.

"I know about it (situation in Karnataka) only through media and what is shown on television. I am busy with the party's membership drive," Lad told ANI when asked about the present political situation in Karnataka.

Karnataka's coalition government slumped into crisis following the resignation of their 11 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly on Saturday.

After resigning, as many as 10 Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs on Saturday arrived at Sofitel hotel in Mumbai.

JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath had said that 14 MLAs have jointly tendered their resignations to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and requested him to accept them. However, the Speaker had not yet accepted the resignations.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is scheduled to return to Bengaluru this evening from the United States. (ANI)

