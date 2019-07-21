Mumbai: CM Fadnavis pays tributes at Veer Savarkar and Balasaheb Thackeray memorials

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Ahead of election campaigning in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday paid tributes at the Veer Savarkar Memorial and the Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial here.

Besides the Chief Minister, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president JP Nadda and other leaders also paid tributes at the memorials situated at Mayor's Bungalow near Shivaji Park here.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held later this year. (ANI)

