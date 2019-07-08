Mumbai: Cong legislator stopped going inside hotel where rebel Karnataka MLAs lodged

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): A Congress legislator was stopped from entering Sofitel hotel, where at least 10 disgruntled Karnataka MLAs are currently lodged.

"BJP leaders are allowed to go inside. They are pressurising the MLAs, but I am not being allowed to go," Naseem Khan, an MLA from Mumbai, told ANI.

Maharashtra BJP vice-president and MLC Prasad Lad were earlier seen outside the hotel. He said that he was busy with the party's membership drive and had no idea of the political turmoil in Karnataka.

Earlier in the day, Youth Congress workers staged a protest outside the hotel and asked the MLAs to take back their resignation. They shouted slogans against the BJP and accused it of indulging in horse-trading.

The Congress workers including party vice-president Suraj Singh Thakur were detained by the police.

The state's JD(S)-Congress government slumped into crisis following the resignation of 11 MLAs from the membership of the Assembly on Saturday.

After tendering their resignation, as many as 10 Congress and JD(S) MLAs on Saturday arrived at the Mumbai hotel. (ANI)

