Mumbai: First cabinet meet of CM Shinde govt likely to take place later today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI): The first cabinet meeting of the Eknath Shinde government after expansion, is scheduled to take place later on Wednesday in Mumbai.

The much-awaited expansion of the Maharashtra Cabinet took place on Tuesday with a total of 18 MLAs-- 9 each from the Bharatiya Janata Party and rest 9 from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction sworn in as ministers in a grand ceremony at Mumbai's Raj Bhavan.

The Cabinet expansion came over 40 days after Chief Minister Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were sworn in, following a rebellion led by the former who toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi-government in the state.

On June 30, Shinde had taken oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

The BJP MLAs who took oath were-- Chandrakant Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Girish Mahajan, Suresh Khade, Radha Krishna Vikhe Patil, Ravindra Chavhan, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Vijaykumar Gavit and Atul Save.

Leaders from Shiv Sena inducted were-- Dada Bhuse, Shambhuraje Desai, Sandeepan Bhumre, Uday Samant, Tanaji Sawant, Abdul Sattar, Deepak Kesarkar, Gulabrao Patil and Sanjay Rathod.

On June 28, Devendra Fadnavis met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and asked him for a floor test. The next day, Uddhav Thackeray offered his resignation to the Governor as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

On August 6, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had said no ministerial-level powers have been given to the secretaries except in quasi-judicial matters. The Opposition in the state had accused the Chief Minister of functioning as a two-member cabinet and having designed the decision-making powers to the bureaucrats. He said these constituencies included those held by Shiv Sena leaders who have now joined Team Shinde. (ANI)