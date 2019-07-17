Mumbai: Kulbhushan Jadhav's friend rejoice ICJ ruling

Friends of Kulbhushan Jadhav celebrate ICJ ruling in Mumbai.
ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 21:18 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Friends of Kulbhushan Jadhav celebrated here after International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled in favour of India in Kulbhushan Jadhav case with many of them terming it as "victory of truth."
They distributed sweets and released balloons in the air to celebrate the verdict.
"It is the victory of truth. It is the verdict in favour of India," one of them said.
Another person named Sunil said, "We knew it three years back that the verdict will be in India's favour."
In a major relief for India, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday asked Pakistan to review its conviction and sentencing of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, facing execution on charges of spying. (ANI)

