Mumbai lawyer seeks FIR against NCB's Sameer Wankhede, 4 others on extortion charges

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI): A Mumbai-based advocate has submitted a written complaint to Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government demanding an investigation against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede and four others on charges of extortion in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case, police said on Tuesday.

The advocate Sudha Dwivedi approached MRA Marg Police Station for registration of an FIR against Wankhede, Shah Rukh Khan's manager Poja Dadlani and three witnesses in the drug case-- Prabhakar Sail, Manish Bhanushali and Kiran Gosavi-. over allegations of "extortion by threat of accusation of an offence" in the Mumbai cruise drug case.

"A complaint by a lawyer Sudha Dwivedi has been received but no FIR has been registered yet," said officer Anand Dadu, MRA Marg Police Station.



The written complaint has also been sent to Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, Mumbai Police Joint Commissioner (Crime) Milind Bharambe and State Anti Corruption Bureau.

Dwivedi's complaint is based upon the allegation made by Prabhakar Sail, who claims to be the bodyguard of another NCB witness Kiran Gosavi, that Gosavi took Rs 50 lakh from an individual after the raid at the cruise ship.

"It is very apparent that now, based on the affidavit that, the entire investigation would be nothing but a sham and flimsy investigation which is done apparently to bring down the image of the State Government, Bollywood Film Industry and the Anti - Narcotics Cell of the State Government who has been working tirelessly by seizing 'heroin' and not 'heroines', lawyer Dwivedi's complaint read.

"The statement of the said Prabhakar clearly make it clear that, there was no recovery, the panchnama are false, fabricated and it was done with a clear intention for personal gains and with hand in gloves with NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit officials involved and for which proper investigation has to be done by your office, failing which, the criminal act of these people would boost their confidence and they can misuse the same to their personal gains," complaint added.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

