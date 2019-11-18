Mumbai Mayor election: Shiv Sena candidates file nomination for Mayor, Deputy Mayor posts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): With no candidates from BJP, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Shiv Sena is likely to win both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts in the forthcoming elections in Mumbai on November 22.

Shiv Sena's Kishori Pednekar and Suhas Wadkar have filed their nominations for Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts respectively.

BJP will not contest the Mayor elections in Mumbai as they are in minority.

"BJP will not contest the Mumbai Mayor's elections as it is in minority in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and does not have the numbers. BJP does not want to have an alliance with any opposition party. In 2022, the party will have the numbers on its own," said BJP leader Ashish Shelar.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ravi Raja said, "NCP and Congress do not have the numbers. A meeting of senior NCP and Congress leaders was held on Sunday where we were told to not file nomination for the Mayor elections. Therefore, nobody from NCP and Congress have filed nomination."

There are 27 municipal bodies, including Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Aurangabad, where Mayoral elections are due on November 22.

BMC has a total of 227 seats. While the Shiv Sena has 94 corporators, BJP, Congress and NCP have 83, 29 and eight, respectively. (ANI)

