MLAs seen outside Sahyadri guest house on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Mumbai: MLAs protest outside Sahyadri guest house after denied entry to meeting

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 12:50 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Members of Legislative Assembly were seen protesting outside the Sahyadri government guest house on Wednesday after they were denied entry in a meeting with the state cabinet ministers.
The legislators complained that a meeting was already scheduled with the cabinet ministers and in spite of that, the police were denying them entry.
"This is the first time that this has happened. I have been an MLA for the last 30 years and have even been a minister. There are also waiting rooms in the guest house, even then we are being kept waiting outside," said Shivsena MLA Jayaprakash Mundada.
Another Shivsena MLA Chandradeep Narke said that he had arrived at the guest house to discuss the flood situation in Kolhapur.
"I wanted to meet minister Chandrakant Patil and discuss the flood situation in Kolhapur. We wanted to talk about how farmers' losses will be compensated," he said.
Later, MLA Chandradeep Narke informed that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had agreed to meet the MLAs after the conclusion of the cabinet meeting being held inside the premises. (ANI)

