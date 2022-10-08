Mumbai: Nana Patole asks Maharashtra govt to give Rs 3,000 as Diwali gift to people

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI): Considering the skyrocketing inflation in the country, the Maharashtra Government should deposit Rs 3,000 as a Diwali gift in the bank accounts of the people of the state, said Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole on Thursday.

Terming the Diwali gift announced by the state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as 'meagre', he said, "The state cabinet has decided to give 1 kg of chana dal, sugar, semolina and one litre of palm oil from ration shops to the ration card holders for Diwali that would cost Rs 100. This Diwali gift of the government is very meagre. The government should deposit Rs 3,000 as a Diwali gift in the bank accounts of every family considering the skyrocketing inflation in the country," Patole said.



"Especially in a situation where inflation has increased tremendously, buying essentials, including groceries, has become beyond the reach of common people, the four items that the state government has decided to provide four items for Rs 100 are insufficient and very meagre for a family," he added.

Patole has written a Letter to Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in this regard and said that it is the duty of the government to sweeten the Diwali of the people of the state.

Patole, in his letter to the Maharashtra government, said, "As a highly sensitive CM, you should make the Diwali of the common people sweeten by depositing Rupees 3,000 in the Bank account of the ration card holders. (ANI)

