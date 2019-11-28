Mumbai: NCP's Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal take oath as ministers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): NCP leaders Jayant Rajaram Patil, and Chhagan Chandrakant Bhujbal took oath as ministers in Maharashtra's alliance government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai were also sworn in as ministers.

Shinde took oath after Thackeray, who was sworn in as the Chief Minister by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at a grand ceremony held at Shivaji Park.

Uddhav is the first member of the Thackeray family to become the Chief Minister and the third Shiv Sena leader to hold the top post after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane.

He is leading a government of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Kapil Sibbal, KTS Tulsi, MK Stalin, SK Shinde, Sanjay Raut, and Prithviraj Chavan, MNS leader and Uddhav's cousin Raj Thackeray were among several leaders who attended the ceremony.

On Tuesday, Thackeray had been unanimously elected as the leader of the tri-party alliance -- Maha Vikas Aghadi. (ANI)

