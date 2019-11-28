Mumbai: Newly elected MLAs reach Maharashtra assembly for oath-taking, Supriya Sule greets lawmakers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): NCP leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday personally welcomed newly-elected MLAs here at Vidhan Bhawan upon their arrival for the oath-taking in Maharashtra Assembly.

Sule, daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar also greeted former Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar as they reached the assembly.

Newly elected MLAs will be administered the oath of office today by Protem Speaker.

On Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kalidas Kolambkar had taken oath as the Protem Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly here at the Raj Bhavan.

"Tomorrow the first session of new assembly begins. From 8.00 am onwards, the oath will be administered to the MLAs," Kolambkar said.

Today's session comes a day after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Tuesday merely three days after he took oath in a controversial turn of events.

Later in the evening, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and staked claim to form the government, following which the Governor announced that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the Chief Minister of the state.

Late in the day, a delegation of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena leaders met the Governor, following which it was announced that Uddhav Thackeray will take the oath of office and secrecy on November 28. (ANI)

