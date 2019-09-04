Representative Image
Representative Image

Mumbai: Shiv Sena member accuses Netflix of 'defaming' Hindus and India, files police complaint

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 09:05 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Ramesh Solanki, a member of Shiv Sena IT Cell, has filed a police complaint against Netflix alleging that the US-based online streaming service is "defaming Hindus and India" through shows hosted on its platform.
In his complaint given at Mumbai's LT Marg police station, Solanki has cited examples of series like 'Sacred Games', 'Laila' and 'Ghoul', along with shows of standup comedian Hasan Minhaj to accuse Netflix of trying to "paint an incorrect picture of Hindus and India globally."
"Almost every series on Netflix India is with the intention to defame the country on a global level. It is with deep-rooted Hinduphobia that the platform is portraying the nation in a bad light," Solanki has stated in his complaint.
"I urge the authorities to look into all of the above-mentioned content and take the necessary steps from summoning their team to cancelling their licenses as deemed fit. One cannot allow an incorrect generalisation based on bogus rhetoric trying to defame a religious minority i.e. Hindu in countries other than India," he added.
Solanki has urged police to "take necessary legal action" against Netflix for "hurting Hindu sentiments."
A copy of the complaint has also been sent to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai Commissioner of Police. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:12 IST

Telangana: Two cops held for seeking bribe from sub-registrar

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested two cops for trying to extort money from a sub-registrar by impersonating as ACB constables.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 09:48 IST

MP: Video of girl being thrashed, paraded goes viral, police begins probe

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): After a purported video of a girl being thrashed and paraded went viral on social media, the district police have taken cognizance of the issue and have started looking for the victim.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 09:20 IST

Heavy rainfall alert issued for East Madhya Pradesh, Odisha

New Delhi [India], Sep 4 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that places over East Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 08:57 IST

Maoist couple with Rs 8 lakh bounty surrenders in Telangana

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): A Maoist couple carrying a total bounty of Rs 8 lakh on their head, surrendered before Telangana police on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 08:16 IST

Chandrayaan-2 completes second de-orbiting maneuver successfully: ISRO

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The second de-orbiting maneuver for Chandrayan2 spacecraft was performed successfully in the wee hours of Wednesday, informed Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 07:32 IST

Shivakumar's health deteriorated due to harassment: Youth...

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Youth Congress President, Srinivas BV, on Wednesday, alleged that Karnataka MLA DK Shivakumar's health has deteriorated because of the harassment that the Congress leader has been subjected to in the last few days.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 07:12 IST

Surat: 8 held for drunken revelry at Ganesh puja

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Police here arrested eight accused in connection with a viral video which showed the men dancing with beer bottles at a Ganesh puja pandal, said Public Relations Officer (PRO), Surat Police, PL Choudhary.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 06:52 IST

Kochi's water metro to become operational by March: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the unique Water Metro project will become operational by March next year in the state and added that it would require the efforts of all stakeholders.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 06:19 IST

UP govt defends power tariff hike

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma defended the state government's decision to hike the power tariff for various consumer categories.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 05:50 IST

Punjab: 5 armed robbers loot Rs 8 lakh from PNB branch in Kapurthala

Kapurthala (Punjab) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Five unidentified robbers looted close to Rs 8 lakh from a branch of Punjab National Bank (PNB) situated on the Hoshiarpur road in Phagwara here, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kapurthala, Satinder Singh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 04:33 IST

Heavy rains lead to water-logging in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Hours of incessant rainfall in Mumbai and adjoining districts led to water-logging in several parts of the city on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 03:45 IST

Maharashtra govt looking to open resort, other facilities in...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Minister of Tourism in the Maharashtra Cabinet, Jayakumar Rawal, said that the state government is planning to open facilities in Srinagar and Ladakh for tourists.

Read More
iocl