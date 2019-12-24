Munquad Ali will meet families of those killed during anti-CAA,NRC protests in UP: Mayawati

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 24 (ANI): BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday said that she has authorized the party' state unit chief Munquad Ali to meet family members of those who had died during protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

"I have authorized BSP's Uttar Pradesh state unit president Munquad Ali to meet along with party members with the family members of those who had died during protests against the CAA and NRC in the state," Mayawati said in a tweet.

"I have asked Ali to convey that BSP is with them in this hour of grief," she added.

Violence erupted in different parts of Uttar Pradesh during protests against CAA and proposed NRC with incidences of stone-pelting, arson, and vandalism that led to the death of 15 persons. (ANI)

