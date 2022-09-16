Munugode bypolls: Congress accepts proposal to appoint TPCC Vice President as Convenor of Strategy and Campaign committee

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Friday approved the proposal to appoint the senior vice president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) as the Convenor of the Strategy and Campaign committee for the Munugode Assembly Constituency.

"The AICC has approved the proposal to appoint Shri Ram Reddy Dhamodhar Reddy Senior Vice President of TPCC as the Convener of Strategy and Campaign committee for the Munugode Assembly Constituency with immediate effect," an official notice read.

Earlier on September 9, Congress had named Palvai Sravanthi as its candidate for bye-election to the Legislative Assembly constituency of Munugode in Telangana.

Ahead of the bypolls, the Congress on August 21 kickstarted its door-to-door campaign in Telangana's Munugode with the fundamental appeal for each congress leader to visit each of the 175 villages here.

The development came weeks after the Telangana Congress arrived in Delhi's Janpath to hold a key meeting with the party's senior leaders for discussing the Munugode by-elections.

Notably, Revanth Reddy hit the ground to campaign for the said upcoming Munugode bypolls in the state from September 1.

Reddy on August 30 criticised the BJP and TRS for sidetracking public issues and claimed that the constituency had not received due financial support. (ANI)