Munugode bypolls: Telangana Congress to meet key party leaders in Delhi on Tuesday

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): The Telangana Congress leaders are scheduled to meet senior party leaders in Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the Munugode bye-elections, sources confirmed.

The Telangana Congress leaders will meet the party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi besides other senior leaders including KC Venugopal and Manickam Tagore.

Meanwhile, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Saturday started its campaign for the Munugode Assembly seat in by-election just a day before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Telangana's Munugode today in conjunction with the Munugode constituency by-polls. (ANI)