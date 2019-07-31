AIMPLB secretary and legal counsel Zafaryab Jilani (File Photo)
AIMPLB secretary and legal counsel Zafaryab Jilani (File Photo)

Muslim board to hold meeting on Triple Talaq Bill

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 17:38 IST

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): After the passing of Triple Talaq Bill in Parliament, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) will call its executive body meeting after August 15, sources said.
The board in its meeting will discuss the issue, said a source in the board and added that after detail discussion it can come to a conclusion.
When asked about challenging the Triple Talaq Bill in the apex court, the source said that it is an option, but the final decision will be taken by the body.
The meeting is scheduled to take place after Independence Day, the source added.
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday termed the Bill as "unconstitutional". He also hoped that AIMPLB will challenge it in the Supreme Court.
"The law will demonise Muslim men and cause injustice to Muslim women. The BJP wants to give a message to its Hindutva voters that they have fixed Muslims through the measure," he told ANI.
"It is unconstitutional. I hope the AIMPLB will challenge it in the Supreme Court," he said.
The Rajya Sabha passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, on Tuesday after rejecting the Opposition's demand to refer it to the Select Committee.
The Bill, which was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha, criminalises instant triple talaq among Muslims and provides for a jail term of three years for the husband. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:37 IST

