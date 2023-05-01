Muslim body announces Rs 1 cr for person who proves "allegations" in film 'The Kerala Story'

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 1 (ANI): A Muslim body has announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for the individual who proves the "allegations" levelled in the movie 'The Kerala Story', which portrays the story of 32,000 women who disappeared from the state and joined extremist organisation ISIS, thus stoking a political row.

The announcement was made by the Kerala State Committee of Muslim Youth League which said that the collection centres for providing the proof behind the claims in the movie will be opened in every district on May 4.

Anyone can drop the details in the collection centres.

"Prove the allegations that 32,000 Keralites converted and fled to Syria. Take up the challenge and submit the evidence," the poster by the committee read.

The film which will hit the big screen on May 5, has triggered a massive political row with various leaders reacting to the upcoming movie.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement that the movie was deliberately made with the aim of communal polarisation and to spread hate propaganda against Kerala.

The statement reads, "The trailer of the Hindi film, 'The Kerala Story', which appears to have been deliberately made with the aim of communal polarisation and to spread hate propaganda against Kerala was released last day. It is indicated from the trailer that this film is trying to spread the propaganda of Sangh Parivar, which has established itself as the centre of religious extremism in the land of secularism, Kerala."



Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday tweeted, "It may be *your* Kerala story. It is not *our* Kerala story."

Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is all set to hit the theatres on May 5, 2023.

'The Kerala Story' stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles.

The trailer of Sen's film 'The Kerala Story' came under fire as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS.

Leader of Opposition in Kerala Legislative Assembly VD Satheesan recently said that the film 'The Kerala Story' should not be granted permission for screening.

"The film 'The Kerala Story' which falsely claims that 32,000 women in Kerala converted and became members of the Islamic State, should not be granted permission for screening. The trailer clearly shows what the film intends to say", Satheesan said in a Facebook post.

He also alleged that the film is part of an attempt to implement Sangh Parivar's agenda and create a social divide by casting a shadow of doubt over the minority groups.

"This is not an issue of freedom of expression but part of an attempt to implement the Sangh Parivar agenda to create a divide in the society by casting a shadow of doubt over the minority groups", he said. (ANI)

