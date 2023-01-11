Muslims are only talking about equal citizenship, not supremacy: Owaisi slams Bhagwat's remarks

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi came down heavily on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat over his recent remarks, saying that Muslims are only talking about equality and equal citizenship, not supremacy.

In an interview with the Organiser and the Panchjanya publications that are considered mouthpieces of the RSS, Bhagwat said, "The simple truth is this -- Hindustan should remain Hindustan. Our Muslim community is safe and secure. They are not harmed in today's Bharat. If they wish to stick to their faith, they can. If they want to return to the faith of their ancestors, they may. It is entirely their choice. There is no such stubbornness among Hindus. Islam has nothing to fear. But at the same time, Muslims must abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy."

He added that anyone who lives in India should abandon the notion of supremacy.

Taking a jibe at his statement, Owaisi said that Bhagwat is directly inciting people for violence against Muslims.

"Muslims are only talking about equality and equal citizenship, not supremacy. For them, diversity is anti-national. He (Mohan Bhagwat) is directly inciting people to do violence against Muslims," said AIMIM MP Owaisi.



He also added that RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat would never speak on inflation, unemployment, India-China ties and the rupee's value.

Hitting out at the RSS chief, he said that the Muslims are not here to adjust "adjust" their faith or please a bunch of alleged celibates in Nagpur.

"Who is Mohan to give Muslims "permission" to live in India or follow our faith? We're Indians because Allah willed it. How dare he put "conditions" on our citizenship? We're not here to "adjust" our faith or please a bunch of alleged celibates in Nagpur," tweeted Owaisi.

Owaisi said that one cannot profess "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" for the world if one is busy building divides in one's own country.

"There are enough Hindus who feel the boisterous rhetoric of supremacy of RSS, leave alone how every minority feels. You can't say Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam for the world if you're busy building divides in your own country," tweeted Owaisi. (ANI)

