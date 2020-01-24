Muslims being misled by terror outfits on CAA-NRC, says Mohsin Raza

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Muslims of the country are being misled by outfits such as PFI over the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) as part of a conspiracy, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Mohsin Raza said on Friday.

"Things which are happening, are not happening in opposition to CAA. There is another conspiracy behind it. Banned terror outfits like SIMI and PFI are misleading Muslims and making Muslim women sit on streets as part of this conspiracy," Raza told ANI.

He also claimed that evidence has been recovered from letters of Popular Front of India (PFI) and the handbills distributed by it.

PFI, an organisation based in Delhi, was founded on November 22, 2006.

On Wednesday, Raza had said that PFI tried to give a chaotic dimension to protests in the state against the amended citizenship law.

The minister had further said that the banned outfit wanted to radicalise youth and push them towards terrorism.

Previously, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had stated that the role of PFI is coming forward in violence and the Home Ministry will decide on action against the organisation based on evidence.

"PFI's role in violence is coming forward. The Home Ministry will decide on further action based on evidence. There are many allegations against them including connection with Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI)," Prasad had told reporters.

The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested three members of PFI including its state president Waseem Ahmad. (ANI)

